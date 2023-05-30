Djokovic canters into French Open round two

PARIS: Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a men’s record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open on Monday.

The two-time Roland Garros champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the American, whose lack of experience then showed in the tie-break.

Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match point and will face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.

“It is always a pleasure to come back here, one of the best tournaments in the world,” said Djokovic, who made his Roland Garros debut in 2005. “I am very motivated to go far here, all the way I hope.”

On court Suzanne Lenglen, Benoit Paire kept his cool but could not avoid yet another defeat in the main Tour when he was beaten in five sets by British 14th seed Cameron Norrie.

Paire, given a wildcard, was up a break in the decider but could not close out the match, losing 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6.

Stephens beats Pliskova to move into second round

Back on her “favorite court in the world”, Sloane Stephens looked sharp in her opening match with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Karolina Pliskova.

Madison Keys defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 on Monday to improve her career record in the first round of majors to 35-5.

RESULTS: First round: Men’s singles: N Djokovic bt A Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1); R Bautista Agut bt Y Wu 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-1; F Fognini bt F Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4, 6-3; C Norrie bt B Paire 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6.

Women’s singles: E Avanesyan bt B Bencic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; K Pliskova lost to S Stephens 0-6, 4-6; E Svitolina bt M Trevisan 6-2, 6-2; V Gracheva bt D Galfi 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; K Kanepi lost to M Keys 1-6, 6-3, 1-6