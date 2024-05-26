Diwakar's hat-trick helps Garnet beat Gems CC

CHENNAI: The TNCA (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s) Champion of Champions T20 tournament (2023-2024) got under way with Garnet CC getting the better of Gems CC in their Group C match at the Stag Ground. R Divakar made headlines by picking four wickets, his spell also included a hat-trick. Batting first Garnet had scored 147 runs on the board with Shrikaran managing 40 runs. Gems CC was bowled out for 53 runs in 15 overs.

At Sumangali Turf 'A' (Group- A): Singam Puli 121/6 in 20 overs lost to Sical RC 122/2 in 16 overs (K. H. Gopinath 59)

Fox Trotters CC 90/9 in 20 overs (P Ezhilarasan 4/17, SS Magilan 4/15) lost to Vijay's RC 93/1 in 11.3 overs (M Arun Kumar 46 n.o)

At SRMC Turf (Group- B): Ranji CC 116/7 in 20 overs (M Santhosh Gopi 59, S Praveen Kumar 4/19) lost to SKM CC 120/5 in 16 overs

Friends XI 142/6 in 20 overs Lost to Chennai Port SC 143/7 in 20 overs (B Karthik 56)

At Stag Ground- (Group –C): Garnet CC 147/7 in 20 overs (A Shrikaran 40, S Arunachalam 3/23) beat Gems CC 53 in 15.1 overs (R Divakar 4/12 (including a hat-trick))

Free Lancers CC 125/7 in 20 overs (R Karthik Adithya 57) lost to Singam Puli CC 126/6 in 16.4 overs (D Jobin Raj 57)

At VB Nest (Group- D): The Jupiter SC 150/6 in 20 overs (P Sugendhiran 47, B Rahul 41, V Karthikeyan 4/23, Viju Arul 3/31) lost toKomaleeswarar CC 154/3 in 15.5 overs (S Senthil Nathan 57, PS Manikandan 50 )

Rising Star CC 163/4 in 20 overs (Dhruv Shivasundar 60, R Kaleeswaran 44) beat Egmore Club 155/9 in 20 overs (K Anirudh 45, N Vidul 3/42)

Semi-Finals:

SKM CC 187 for 9 in 20 overs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 60, M Poiyamozhi 4/26) beat Sical RC 119 in 19.4 overs (P Elaya Raja 3/21, V Tharun Kumar 3/22)

Garnet CC 148/7 in 20 overs (AV Abilash 42, SL Lawrence Nova 3/23) lost to Komaleeswarar CC 149/1 in 19.1 overs (Anurag Rajesh Nair 69 n.o., PS Manikandan 63)