"Disappointed...we should win the game": Manchester United defender Kambwala on draw against Liverpool

MANCHESTER: Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala expressed his "disappointment" after missing out on the three points against Liverpool but stated that he was "proud" of his teammates. In the Premier League clash between two giants, Manchester United and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

After Liverpool led through Luis Diaz in the 23rd minute of the game, United fought back to take a 2-1 lead in the second half. A penalty from Mohamed Salah cancelled out the lead and sealed a 2-2 draw.

The 19-year-old was impeccable during the game as he won 100 per cent of his ground duels and completed 29 passes as well. "I'm really proud of the game, of the team, of everyone, of all my teammates as well," Kambwala said as quoted from the club's official website.

"We didn't take the three points, so it is still a bit frustrating and [I'm] disappointed about that because we know we should win the game. We had it under control.

We fought really well together. We stick together, we defend well at the back four with the keeper, with everyone, and we know we should keep the three points at the end, but, still, I am really proud of the game and what I could achieve," he added.

With several key defenders out due to injury, Kambwala is hopeful about getting more time before the ongoing season concludes. "It's my job, it's my passion. I know what I need to do on the pitch. I know I need to give everything from the first moment, to impress and to enjoy it," he said.

"That's what I like to do. So yeah, it's my passion. And I know, like every time I have the opportunity to be on the pitch, I need to give everything to leave everything on the pitch," he added. Manchester United will be back in action against Bournemouth on Saturday.