"Dinesh Karthik one of the best finishers in T20s worldwide...": Kumar Sangakkara

NEW DELHI: Former Sri Lankan legend and current Rajasthan Royals (RR) Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara said that the former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is "one of the best finishers in T20 cricket worldwide". Karthik will be playing for Paarl Royals in the third season of SA20, making him the first-ever Indian player to play in the competition, announced the franchise back in August.

As the Royals' Director of Cricket, Sangakkara would be working closely with Karthik. Karthik, who is widely renowned for his role as a finisher in white ball cricket, had a solid international career for India, being part of the team's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2013 wins.

He represented India in 180 international matches across formats and registered 172 dismissals to his name through his sharp and reliable glovework behind the stumps. He scored 3,463 runs with a century and 17 fifties across all three formats for India. In the T20 format alone for various teams, including in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Karthik has scored 7,407 runs in 401 matches at a strike rate of 136.96, with 34 fifties, which shows the consistency with which he has played the game for over two decades.

DK, as he is fondly known, last played competitive cricket during this year's IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) where he played a crucial role in the team's playoffs qualification, scoring 326 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 187.36, with two half-centuries. Discussing the replacements for Jos Buttler and the addition of Joe Root and Dinesh Karthik, Sangakkara emphasised their importance to the squad, said, "It is very important.

Joe Root is not just an incredibly experienced and capable player; what he adds to the team in terms of knowledge, experience, and how he invests himself into the team and connects with other players is magnificent. I saw this first-hand when he joined us in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik, again, is fantastic at the back end of an innings.

He's explosive, capable, and one of the best finishers in T20 cricket worldwide. His presence and experience are crucial. With Jos leaving, who typically excels at the top, we have managed to split that responsibility between two different players, both equally capable and devastating. I think we've got a better balance than we had last time.

" Sangakkara expressed happiness with how the auction went for the team, saying that the team managed to get its first choices. "We only had a couple of slots to fill. The auction itself, as always with Graeme (Smith) (League's commissioner) at the head of it, was very enjoyable. But at the same time, I think all sides will be happy with how it was conducted, including the regulations and the players," he added.

When asked about young South African talent like Kwena Maphaka in the Paarl Royals squad, Sangakkara noted the importance of nurturing youth, said, "We have Kwena, and now we have Lhuan-dre Pretorius as well. Even with the rookies, it is vital to have two aspirations: one is, of course, to win and have the best side performing at the highest level; the other is your service to the country you're playing in--this being the SA20 league.

The idea is to produce the best players possible, not just for your team, but also for the benefit of the national team. We have a similar philosophy in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where we focus on developing players for our benefit and the national team." When asked about the balance of the team post-auction, Sangakkara, said, "I think we have a really good balance.

The only issue we always keep an eye on is the future tours programme and how it impacts player recruitment and availability. It is really important going into an auction to de-risk yourself and minimise volatility. That's what we always try to manage. But yes, I think with what we see in the future, you always have to account for sudden changes with international tours or unscheduled cricket.

So we aim to have a squad that can fill any gaps if and when they arise." In the previous two seasons, Paarl Royals reached the playoffs but did not lift the title. Sangakkara discussed what they needed to push further, said, "It is about recognising the big moments and being ready to perform.

With the South African contingent and David Miller as captain, who has been amazing for us, the key is getting the players to step up in crucial moments. Skill is just one part of the game; executing that skill under pressure when the tournament is on the line is the second part.

That comes down to mental makeup and adaptability. Unfortunately, we have not been able to convert those moments in the past, but I believe we are better equipped this year." The third season of the competition will kickstart in less than 100 days when defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, take on MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha on January 9, 2025.

Full squads

Durban's Super Giants: Brandon King, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Noor Ahmad, Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, Bryce Parsons, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shamar Joseph, CJ King (rookie)

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Maheesh Theekshana, Devon Conway, Gerald Coetzee, David Wiese, Leus Du Plooy, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Imran Tahir, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Doug Bracewell, Matheesha Pathirana, JP King (rookie)

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan, Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Azmatullah Omarzai, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Nuwan Thushara, Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Rassie van der Dussen, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin, Corbin Bosch, Colin Ingram, Reeza Hendricks, Dane Piedt, Tristan Luus (rookie)

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham, Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk, Tiaan van Vuuren, Marques Ackerman, Evin Lewis, Kyle Simmonds, Keagan Lion-Cachet (rookie)

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Dinesh Karthik, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter, Andile Phehlukwayo, Codi Yusuf, John Turner, Dayyaan Galiem, Jacob Bethell, Rubin Hermann, Dewan Marais (rookie)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Zak Crawley, Roelof van der Merwe, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Caleb Seleka, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, Patrick Kruger, Craig Overton, Tom Abell, Simon Harmer, Andile Simelane, David Bedingham, Okuhle Cele, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Smith (rookie).