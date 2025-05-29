Dindigul faces Kovai in TNPL opener on June 5

CHENNAI: The ninth edition of the Shriram Capital-Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will be held from June 5 to July 6, featuring 32 matches across four venues, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli and Dindigul.

The tournament opens with defending champion Dindigul Dragons taking on last year’s runners-up Lyca Kovai Kings under lights at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore. The action then shifts to Salem from 13 June, before heading to Tirunelveli between 21 and 26 June. Dindigul will host the business end of the tournament, including Qualifier 1 on 1 July, the Eliminator on 2 July, Qualifier 2 on 4 July, and the final on 6 July.

All matches will be played under floodlights, starting at 7.15 p.m., with six double-headers scheduled. The afternoon matches on those days will begin at 3.15 p.m.

Chepauk Super Gillies, the most successful team in TNPL history with four titles, have signed Vijay Shankar for INR 18 lakh. The all-rounder returns to the franchise after being picked in the February auction.