Diksha shoots over par, out of top 10, Kouskova secures title

TENERIFE (SPAIN): Diksha Dagar carded a dismal 1-over par 73 in the final round to finish tied 14th at the Tenerife Women's Open.

The Indian had been well placed to secure a top 10 finish after the third day but a difficult final round saw her slip five places with a cumulative score of 4-under 284.

The other Indian player to make the cut was Avani Prashanth, who after a rough third round played a fine final round of 4-under 68 and rose 23 spots to finish at tied 20th.

Sara Kouskova, who moved into the lead at the end of the third day, converted that into her second consecutive LET title. Kouskova shot 1-under 71 with five birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey. She finished at 9-under and one shot clear of second placed German Helen Briem (70).

She has now become the third Czech player to win two LET titles alongside Klara Davidson Spilkova and Jana Melichova. Kouskova is now placed second in the order of merit.

Diksha began her round on the front nine with a bogey on the first hole, but picked up a shot on the third only to bogey the fourth and fifth holes.

She gained another shot on the sixth hole but ended the front nine with a bogey on the ninth and she was 2-over 36 for the front nine.

The back nine started with a bogey on the 10th before Dagar reclaimed the lost shot with a birdie on the 13th which was followed by her final bogey of the round on the 13th.

Birdies on the 15th and 17th helped her gain back some ground and secure a top 15 finish for the week. Her final score for the week was four under.

Starting on the back nine, Avani had already made four birdies with only one bogey by the hallway mark. She finished her round with her fifth birdie of the day on the ninth hole and was 4-under for the day and two under for the week.