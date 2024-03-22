Begin typing your search...

Diksha Dagar had a rocky time on the back nine as she carded an underwhelming 1-under 70 in the opening round of the Atlantic Beach Classic on the Epson Tour here on Friday

PTI|22 March 2024
Diksha on tied 36th after opening day at Epson Tour
Diksha Dagar (Photo/ANI)

ATLANTIC BEACH: Diksha Dagar had a rocky time on the back nine as she carded an underwhelming 1-under 70 in the opening round of the Atlantic Beach Classic on the Epson Tour here on Friday.

With a total of 70 she was placed tied-36 and the cut will come after the second round. A week earlier Diksha was tied 19th in the Florida.

The Ladies European Tour player, who has won twice on the Tour, had four birdies, one bogey and a double bogey in her card at the Atlantic Beach Country Club.

Barring one bogey, all the other action was on the back nine of the Par-71 layout.

Lauren Stephenson and Sarah White set the pace in the morning wave and then continued to lead till the end of the day.

They shot 8-under 63 each to share the lead. It was a day for low scores as 53 players broke par.

It will play a vital role as the second day was due to see high winds and rain.

