Diksha Dagar ties for sixth place in Italian Open, rises to 10th on LET Order of Merit

NEW DELHI: Diksha Dagar shot 1-under 71 and finished in a tie for sixth place at the Ladies Italian Open. Diksha, who shot 67-72 in her earlier two rounds finished 6-under 210 for the week and was four shots behind the winner, Amy Taylor of England, who closed with 69 after 70-67 on the first two days.

India's other stars were Pranavi Urs (72) in T-19 and Tvesa Malik (73) in T-42. Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari missed the cut.

It was a week where Diksha missed numerous putts, but the positive for her was that she dropped only three bogeys - one on each day. She had six birdies on the first day, one on the second and two on the final day.

It was Diksha's first Top-10 since her third place in Joburg in late April. She also moved into tenth place on the LET Order of Merit, where she was third last year.

Next week Diksha will defend the title she won at the Czech Ladies Open last year, when she had nine Top-10s in all, including a close third at Hero Women's Indian Open.

Diksha is also scheduled to play two Majors and the Olympic Games later this year.

Diksha was four shots behind the winner, Amy Taylor (69), who won her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title by one shot over Spain's Maria Hernandez (67) to grab the famous trophy at the Golf Nazionale.

Camille Chevalier, whose only LET win came in India in 2017, was tied third with Singapore's Shannon Tan and Italian amateur Francesca Fiorellini.

Diksha was one of the five players in a tie for sixth, a group which included Pia Babnik, Alessandro Fanali - who fired a final round 67 - Emma Spitz and Kirsten Rudgeley.