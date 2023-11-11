Diaz named in Colombia squad for World Cup qualifiers

BOGOTA: Liverpool winger Luis Diaz was among 26 players called up by Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo for World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Paraguay.



The Colombian Football Federation published the squad on its official website just hours after Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz, was released by a guerrilla group following 13 days in captivity, reports Xinhua.

Lorenzo also named influential Sao Paulo playmaker James Rodriguez and midfielder Jhon Arias, who was a key member of the Fluminense team that beat Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final last Saturday.

But there was no place for veterans Yerry Mina, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Radamel Falcao, who have lacked minutes for their respective clubs after recovering from injuries in recent weeks.

Colombia will face Brazil in Barranquilla on November 16 and Paraguay in Asuncion five days later.

The Cafeteros are currently fifth in the 10-team South American group with six points from their first four qualifiers.

Colombia squad:

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas, Alvaro Montero and Kevin Mier.

Defenders: Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumi, Willer Ditta, Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Arias, Daniel Munoz, Deiver Machado and Cristian Borja.

Midfielders: James Rodriguez, Matheus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Kevin Castano, Richard Rios, Jaminton Campaz, Jhon Arias, Jorge Carrascal and Yaser Asprilla.

Forwards: Luis Diaz, Rafael Santos Borre, Luis Sinisterra, Jhon Cordoba and Mateo Cassierra.