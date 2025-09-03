Di Spigno’s Drill: I used to be quite slow: Anthra credits Italian mentor for medal success

CHENNAI: In her first major international outing in the youth category, Tamil Nadu's Anthra Rajsekar impressed with a composed display at the Asian Shooting Championships 2025 in Kazakhstan. The 16-year-old won bronze in the Trap Youth Women’s individual event and added a gold alongside her Tamil Nadu compatriots in the team competition.

Anthra, daughter of Tamil film producer and former national-level skeet shooter Rajsekar Pandian, said much of her success comes from her personal coaching under Italian Olympic shooter Daniele Di Spigno, who also works with the Italian junior team. One of the key areas he worked on was her reaction time.

“I used to be quite slow. He made me do drills with lights to improve it. It took a long time, but eventually I got the hang of it,” Anthra told DT Next.

“To be honest, I was not expecting a medal because I am still getting used to the international stage, but overall it was an amazing experience and I am happy I could win a medal for the nation,” she said.

Anthra first took up shooting at the age of 12, encouraged by her father, who also coaches her on most days. “I was not interested at all at first,” she said. “But when I started going to the range and trying it out, I got really into it.” She now trains at the Chennai Rifle Club under Yoginder Pal Singh.

Her development gathered pace after she travelled to Italy in 2023 to work with Di Spigno, whom she describes as the first international coach she has trained with. “It was quite unexpected because he totally changed my technique,” she added. “What he taught me is the reason I am able to shoot at the international level today.”

She trained with him in Rome and later at Umbria Verde, where she also experienced shooting in sub-zero conditions. “It was around minus three degrees. I had never shot in weather that cold before, and I also got to meet some of the Italian shooters and share knowledge,” she added.

Her most recent session with Di Spigno came in Delhi last year ahead of the national championships, where she finished eighth in the junior women’s category. “I still use the same technique he taught me,” she said.

Looking ahead, Anthra is preparing for the next National Games, which she believes will be crucial for her progression in the Indian circuit. “It depends on how well I perform at the National Games. It will decide whether or not I stay in the Indian team and go for the international events next year. My long-term goal is to represent the country at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028,” she added.