Dhyan Chand to Dhanraj Pillay: The best Indian hockey players who shaped the legacy with aplomb

NEW DELHI: Indian hockey players were recognised as the superstars of the world about a hundred years ago. This sport has produced a lot of great players such as Major Dhyan Chand, Dhanraj Pillay, Balbir Singh Sr., Mohammad Shahid, PR Sreejesh, Sandeep, Sardar Singh and many more. Let’s take a look at five of the greatest hockey players of all time:
Major Dhyan Chand:
Major Dhyan Chand is considered the best hockey player in the history of this game. He is nicknamed as the wizard. The legendary player made his debut in India’s first international tour in 1926 against New Zealand and made his Olympics debut at Amsterdam in 1928 where he scored 14 goals.
Dhanraj Pillay:
Dhanraj Pillay made his debut for the team in 1989. Known for his explosive speed and his skill at finding the ideal pass, Pillay rose to prominence as one of the top strikers in hockey for India throughout the 1990s.
Balbir Singh Sr.:
Known by his stage name Balbir Singh Sr., he is regarded by many as one of the greatest centre-forwards in hockey history. Overcoming domestic politics, he scored eight goals in two games to win the 1948 Olympic hockey gold medal.
Mohammad Shahid:
Mohammad Shahid made his junior hockey debut for India in 1979. He made enough of an impression to be selected for the 1980 Olympics roster, and the team soon identified him as their important player.
PR Sreejesh:
After a long wait to play for the senior national team, the seasoned goalkeeper finally made his debut at the 2011 Asian Champions Trophy, when he stopped two penalties against Pakistan to win the championship. This performance sealed his position as the team's first choice. Since then, he established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the world.