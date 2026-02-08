Dhakshineswar steps up again as India draw level in Davis Cup tie

Ranked as low as 465, Dhakshineswar won the battle of big servers against the world No88 de Jong, ensuring India did not slip further after Sumit Nagal’s defeat in the opening singles earlier in the day.

India had fallen behind after

Nagal mounted a strong comeback from a disastrous start but could not sustain the momentum, losing 0-6 6-4 3-6 to Netherlands’ Guy de Ouden in a two-hour-and-28-minute battle.