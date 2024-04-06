Devine returns for the third ODI against England, Bezuidenhout ruled out due to hamstring injury

HAMILTON: Sophie Devine will return to lead New Zealand for the third and final ODI against England in Hamilton on Sunday.

Devine missed the last three matches of the England tour with a quad strain but joined the New Zealand women’s squad passing a fitness test in Hamilton on Friday.

"Having Sophie lead them out tomorrow will fill the team with confidence," New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said. "Sophie is always going to be a big miss whenever she is unavailable so we're delighted to be able to bring her back."

However, as Devine returned, opening batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout was ruled out of the Sunday’s after sustaining a hamstring injury while fielding in the second ODI. Bexuidenhout didn't come out to bat in New Zealand’s chase of 253 against England.

A scan report on Saturday revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain which will require a short period of rehabilitation.

“We’re disappointed for Bernie, who's already faced her fair share of injury challenges this summer,” said Sawyer. “We’re hoping she will make a quick recovery as we look ahead to a busy winter of cricket.”

Eden Carson has been called up as Bezuidenhout's replacement, while Mikaela Greig will join as extra cover.

England lead the three-match series 2-0.