Desai-Ghorpade enter mixed doubles final, Sathiyan rallies into quarters

CHENNAI: Fourth seeds Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade sealed their mixed doubles final berth with ease while Sathiyan G registered a hard-fought win to reach his first ever men’s singles quarterfinals in the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026, co-hosted by Ultimate Table Tennis.
Sharath Kamal Academy, and Stupa Sports AI with the support of SDAT at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University here on Saturday.
Desai and Ghorpade were in total command in the all-Indian mixed doubles semifinal, beating wild card Payas Jain and Syndrela Das 3-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-9).
They will now face second seeds Eduard Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs of Romania, who advanced after third seeds Oh Junsung of Korea and Miku Nagasaki of Japan conceded the match while trailing 1-2.
Earlier, Sathiyan kept Indian hopes alive in men’s singles as he fought back from a 1-2 deficit to beat Ionescu 3-2 (9-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5) to advance. He will now face Czechia’s Lubomir Jancarik, who got the better of India’s Manush Shah 3-1 (11-4, 13-11, 5-11, 13-11).
Meanwhile, Sehit Suravajjula’s giant-kill run came to an end when he went down 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 15-13, 11-7) against top seed Oh Junsung.
The Korean, however, has given a walkover to Frenchman Thibault Poret in the quarterfinals after he injured himself during the mixed doubles semifinals.
India’s challenge in women’s singles also came to an end after qualifier Nithya Mani lost 3-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8) against Chinese Taipei’s fourth seed Cheng I-Ching in the pre-quarterfinals.