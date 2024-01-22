Delhi jumps to second spot after bagging two gold medals

CHENNAI: Hosts Tamil Nadu and Delhi clinched two gold medals each while Punjab, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Manipur added one each to its tally on the second day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on Sunday.

Navyaa SH clinched the day’s first gold in girls’ traditional yoga and fencer Arlin AV bagged the boy’s Sabre gold defeating Haryana’s Lakshya Badser 15-14 to take Tamil Nadu’s tally to four gold and two bronze.

Delhi jumped to second spot in the medals tally after their judokas clinched two of the five gold medals on offer and also bagged two silver medals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium.

Tannu Mann defeated statemate Jaanvi Yadav to clinch the girls 48kg gold while Anurag Sagar added the boys 55kg top spot by beating Punjab’s Nakul Arora. Deeksha bagged the silver medal in the girls 44kg category after going down against Ankita N of Gujarat.

Chandigarh’s Sapna (girls 40kg) and Punjab’s Shivansh Vashisht (boys 50kg) clinched the other gold medals on offer.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu’s Navyaa SH added second gold medal from Yogasana to the state’s tally by clinching top spot in girls Traditional Yoga category with a total score of 64.75. West Bengal’s Aranya Hutait (64.42 points) and Ritu Mondal (63.5 points) clinched the silver and bronze respectively.

In the fencing competition being played at TNPESU, Manipur’s K Abhinash defeated Tejas Patil of Maharashtra in the boy’s Foil final.

TN men’s kabaddi team bows out in semis

There was a huge asking posted infront of Tamil Nadu’s men’s team that went against the Rajasthan Kabaddi team that fielded some of its best and junior Nationals players.

Rajasthan completely dominated proceedings right from the start, and the first half ended 25-12.

Nagraj V stood out for Tamil Nadu; he kept the hosts alive during the second half, but by the time they could start picking up the pieces, the clock was ticking fast. It ended with a final score of 41-22. Rajasthan will face Haryana in the men's kabaddi final.