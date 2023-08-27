Begin typing your search...

Defending champion IOCL romps to a 4-2 win over Indian Navy

IOCL went ahead with a goal through a penalty corner conversion by Arshdeep Singh

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Aug 2023 3:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-27 03:31:03.0  )
Defending champion IOCL romps to a 4-2 win over Indian Navy
X

VR Raghunath of IOCL Celebrates scoring a goal 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) team defeated Indian Navy 4-2 in a Pool ‘A’ match of the 94th All-India Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament in Chennai on Saturday.

IOCL went ahead with a goal through a penalty corner conversion by Arshdeep Singh. The Navy team bounced back to level at 1-1 when Sushil Dhanwar scored from a penalty corner six minutes later. V R Raghunath blasted home from a penalty corner in the very next minute to put IOC 2-1 ahead.

In the second quarter, the Navy equalised through K Selvaraj, who scored from a field goal. With scores tied at 2-2 at half-time, Affan Yousuf scored from a penalty corner in the 40th minute and Roshan Minz consolidated with a field goal in the 55th as IOCL secured a 4-2 victory.

In another Pool A match, Hockey Karnataka rallied after conceding an early goal to beat Central Secretariat 2-1. Mohd Shariq scored for Central Secretariat in the third minute with a penalty corner conversion.

The Karnataka team equalised in the 21st minute when Thrishul Ganapathi scored from a penalty corner. Pranam Gowda sealed the win, finding the net from a penalty corner in the 57th minute.

In a Pool B match, Punjab National Bank beat Indian Army 2-1. Gursimran Singh opened the scoring for PNB in the 37th minute after a goalless first half, from a PC. Ten minutes later, Army equalised when Rajant scored. Sachin found the winner for PNB in the 58th minute with a field goal.

The Indian Oil Corporation94th All-India Murugappa Gold Cuphockey tournamentPool A match
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X