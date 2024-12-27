Deepti stars with all-round show as India whitewashes WI

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Dec 2024 11:13 PM IST
    Representative Image

    VADADORA: Senior off-spinner Deepti Sharma did the star turn with career-best figures of 6/31 before doing her bit with the bat as India completed a 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies with a five-wicket victory in the final Women’s ODI here on Friday.

    Having bowled out West Indies for 162 after Deepti’s superlative performance and pacer Renuka Singh’s (4/29) excellent show with the new ball, India recovered after a top-order wobble to reach the target of 163 in 28.2 overs.

    India was in a spot of bother at 73/4 but Deepti (39 not out in 48 balls) used all her experience to see the team through with plenty of overs remaining.

    Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was unbeaten on an 11-ball 23 when the winning runs were scored.

    Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who eased nerves with two boundaries after last match centurion Harleen Deol’s (1) dismissal left India at 23/2, blazed away to a 22-ball 32 before getting bowled by Afy Fletcher.

    During her breezy knock, Kaur smashed seven boundaries and looked good for a big one before getting dismissed.

    In-form opener Smriti Mandhana (4) departed early as Ashmini Munisar completed a strange one-handed catch after appearing to have misjudged what should actually have been a straightforward catch off the bowling of Aaliyah Alleyne.

