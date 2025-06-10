Deeksha wins 3 golds at Senior State meet

CHENNAI: Deeksha Sivakumar won five medals, including three golds, a silver in the 50m backstroke, and a bronze in the 100m backstroke at the recently concluded Senior State Aquatic Championships 2025, conducted by the Tamil Nadu Aquatic Association.

She broke her own National Meet Record (NMR) en route to winning gold in the 100m freestyle, clocking 59.62 seconds. Deeksha also secured gold medals in the 50m freestyle and 200m freestyle events.

This was her fourth appearance at the Senior State Championships, having previously won six gold medals.