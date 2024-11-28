Begin typing your search...

    The swimmer won a silver in 50m backstroke and two bronze medals in 100m freestyle and 4X100m freestyle event at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Nationals 2024,

    Deeksha bags medals in SGFI Nationals
    Deeksha Sivakumar poses with the medal she won 

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Deeksha Sivakumar has been on a roll this year. After winning medals at the Senior Aquatics Championship and the recently concluded CM Trophy Games, the swimmer won a silver in 50m backstroke and two bronze medals in 100m freestyle and 4X100m freestyle event at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Nationals 2024, held in Rajkot earlier this week. Deeksha was representing TIPS School (ISSO Board).

    DTNEXT Bureau

