Debutants Mohammedan Sporting brace for tough Chennaiyin FC test

CHENNAI: Newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting have impressed with their attacking flair in their first two ISL matches but their defensive frailties will pose a real challenge when they face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in an away game here on Thursday.

In their debut game, Mohammedan Sporting showed promise but ultimately fell short, conceding a stoppage-time goal to NorthEast United FC.

Facing FC Goa, led by India head coach Manolo Marquez, in their second match, Mohammedan displayed a fierce attacking intent and held a one-goal advantage until the 90th minute.

However, in a familiar pattern, they conceded another injury-time goal, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Despite the disappointment, they managed to secure their first point in the ISL.

While they have shown resilience in their ability to create scoring opportunities, it’s their defensive solidity that will be put to the test against Chennaiyin FC.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov has expressed pride at the confidence with which his players have taken to the ISL, hoping that they work on their physical conditions to prepare well for the coming games.

Facing Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is no small task.

The Marina Machans have made their home ground a fortress, having won five of their last seven matches there.

Moreover, their confidence is sky-high following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in their season opener, which saw them end the latter's 569-day unbeaten streak at home.