De Kock, Rickleton & Jansen guide SA to 187/6 against Afghanistan

After being sent in to bat, the Proteas lost Aiden Markram early when Fazalhaq Farooqi deceived him with a slower ball, inducing a mistimed loft to mid-off. At 12/1 in the third over, Afghanistan had an early foothold. However, what followed was a sustained counterattack of the highest quality.

De Kock and Rickelton initially weathered probing spells from Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman before shifting gears decisively. De Kock was particularly severe on anything overpitched, launching Mujeeb and later Rashid Khan over the ropes, while Rickelton complemented him with inventive strokeplay, including a reverse sweep and powerful slog-sweeps against the spinners.