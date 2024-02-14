De Bruyne inspires Man City to 3-1 win over Copenhagen IANS

COPENHAGEN: Kevin De Bruyne scored one goal and produced two assists as Manchester City maintained their perfect start to their UEFA Champions League defence with an impressive 3-1 win in the first leg of their last-16 tie at FC Copenhagen.Tuesday night's win means will take a two-goal advantage into the second leg of our Champions League Round of 16 tie with FC Copenhagen on March 6.

Kevin De Bruyne got the scoring underway for the European champions in the 10th minute with a low strike on his first Champions League start of the season.

Copenhagen grabbed a surprise equaliser in the 34th minute when Magnus Mattsson curled home but City regained the lead shortly before half-time thanks to a deft Bernardo Silva finish.Phil Foden topped the night off in added time with a powerful hit beyond goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

The victory marks City's 10th consecutive win in European football – a run comprising of nine Champions League successes stretching back to last season’s semifinal and including the UEFA Super Cup penalty shootout win over Sevilla.



Pep Guardiols's side's run of nine straight victories in Champions League is the longest ever for any English side while Foden's late goal means City are the first side in Champions League history to score three or more goals in seven successive games.



It also extends City's unbeaten run in the Champions League to 20 matches and their current sequence of victories to 11 in all competitions.

