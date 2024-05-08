DC co-owner Parth Jindal congratulates RR skipper Sanju on T20 WC selection

NEW DELHI: Following an electrifying Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals (DC) Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal congratulated Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson on his selection in the Team India T20 World Cup squad. In a heartwarming gesture, Jindal shook hands with the RR captain and Manoj Badale, owner of Rajasthan Royals.

In a rare display of passion, Jindal immersed himself in the unfolding drama on the field. His emotions sparked when Samson, leading his team in a challenging run chase of 222, appeared to have been caught by Shai Hope off Mukesh Kumar's delivery. However, drama ensued as replays suggested the fielder may have touched the boundary rope while completing the catch. After the match concluded with a 20-run victory for the Delhi-based franchise, Jindal graciously met with Samson and Badale.

"Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, caught up with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson & owner Manoj Badale, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, after what was an exceptional contest of cricket. Parth also extended his congratulations to the RR skipper on being selected for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup," DC captioned their post.

Despite his impressive performance, Samson, who scored 86, received a 30 per cent match fee fine for his outburst at the umpires. Parth Jindal's active involvement in sport underscores a vital aspect of IPL team owners: they are not merely financial backers but deeply passionate about cricket and their teams' success.