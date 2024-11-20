Davis Cup: No fairytale ending as Nadal’s career ends in defeat

MALAGA: Rafael Nadal could not conjure the fairytale ending his career deserved as the Spanish 22-time Grand Slam champion bowed out with defeat in the Davis Cup on an emotionally-charged and tearful night in Malaga on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old's legs and mind were as willing as ever but the magic was missing as he lost 6-4, 6-4 to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in what proved to be his final competitive match.

Spain's new tennis king Carlos Alcaraz levelled the quarter-final tie beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0), 6-3, and had Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers then beaten Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp, Nadal would have got another chance in a semi-final on Friday against Germany or Canada.

But it was not to be as Koolhof, also playing the last event of his career, played out of his skin to rip up the script and inspire the Dutch to a 7-6(4), 7-6(3) victory.

Nadal willed the Spanish duo on from the sidelines, barely sitting down, but looked crestfallen as the reality that it was all over began to sink in.

The Mallorcan, who featured in four Davis Cup-winning teams for Spain, was tearful as the anthem was played before the tie.

After a long speech on court in front of his adoring fans, family, friends, and teammates, the tears flowed again as a video montage of his stupendous career was played.

"I was just a kid from a small village that had luck because my uncle was a tennis coach and had a family who supported me," Nadal said.

"A lot of people work hard but I am one of the lucky ones that life gave me the opportunity to live unforgettable experiences because of tennis. I just want to be remembered as a good person and a kid that followed their dreams."

Nadal had won 29 of his previous 30 singles in the team event, his only previous loss in his first tie in 2004.

Last month he announced he was ending his career at the Davis Cup Final Eight, raising the possibility of one last addition to a career that was etched on the Parisian clay on which he won a record 14 French Open titles.