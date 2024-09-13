Davis Cup: India again show confidence in Balaji's singles ability, to open with him against Sweden

STOCKHOLM: For the second consecutive Davis Cup tie, India are relying on doubles specialist N Sriram Balaji to do the singles duty with captain Rohit Rajpal on Friday deciding to play him on the opening day of the World Group I contest against Sweden along with Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Balaji, who competed in singles in Pakistan early this year on grass court, will open the indoor tie with a match against Swedish number one player Elias Ymer (ranked 238) on Saturday.

India number one Ramkumar (ranked 332) will take on Leo Borg (ranked 603), the son of legendary Swede Bjorn Borg in the second singles.

They have not played against each other before on the ATP Tour.

Ramkumar and Balaji will also play the doubles on Sunday against Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson and the reverse singles. However, the doubles line-up could change if the score is 1-1 at the end of day one.

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal made himself unavailable for the tie due to a back issue while the next best option Sasikumar Mukund was not considered for selection.

Captain Rajpal said Niki Poonacha, the other singles option, was fit but the team management wanted Balaji to play as part of strategy.

Both Balaji and Ramkumar served big and like to charge the net more often and this is exactly what the captain want them to do on Saturday -- play shorter points.

"Niki is fit, the physios have worked hard but the whole purpose is that we do not want to play to their (Sweden) strategy of staying back and play around. We have our own strategy, both these guys like to get in and play from net. We want to take pressure to the other side," Rajpal told PTI after the draw ceremony.

Rajpal said Poonacha was capable of following the same strategy but he has some other plans for him.

"I am keeping a few card close to my chest."

Most likely, Poonacha will be asked to play the doubles on Sunday.

Rajpal though admitted that he would have liked Ramkumar to open the tie since he is an experienced Davis Cupper. It will be the 15th tie for Ramkumar while for Balaji, it will be only his fourth appearance for India in Davis Cup.

"I would have been happier if Ram had started but under the circumstances, this is also good that Balaji gets their number one. if he can deliver that will be wonderful start," he said.

Asked about India's chances in the tie, Rajpal said, "It is 50-50. Whoever handles the pressure better, and plays better on big points will come out a winner."