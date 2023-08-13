Daring dreams and relentless rivalries: A kaleidoscope or EPL

CHENNAI: In the electrifying realm of English football, a symphony of soaring hopes and bitter rivalries awaits as the curtains rise on yet another chapter of Premier League splendour.

Arsenal, table toppers almost half-way through the season, flirted with destiny, only to be consumed by the voracious flames of expectation as their title pursuit faltered after 248 days at the helm. Liverpool, perennial contender, found itself just shy of the mark in a spirited struggle.

But amidst this ebb and flow, Manchester City surged ahead, rewriting the annals of English football dominance. For three consecutive seasons, its juggernaut-like prowess manifested in awe-inspiring runs: a 15-match unbeaten run of victories in 2020-21, a triumphant streak of 22 wins from 26 games in 2021-22 (including an unyielding twelve-game spree), and a captivating 12-straight wins in a 16-game spree in 2022-23, sealing its spot as Premier League champions yet again.

“We have done it in the past, why shouldn’t we do it now? What we did is etched in our hearts and minds, and while we are here, we cannot be stopped.” Pep Guardiola, Manager, Man City.

Pep has a relentless spirit burning in his eyes. With the treble win last season, City now aspires for a new chapter. Aiming to etch its name as the first team to seize four consecutive English premier league championship.

Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool have clinched three in a row previously. Manchester United, in its prime, has won three in a row on two different instances. A significant personal achievement and test for Guardiola will be to surpass Sir Alex Ferguson, who is arguably the greatest manager in British football, by becoming the first manager to win four consecutive Premier League championships.

Transfers paint a vivid portrait of metamorphosis. Josko Gvardiol, has joined Manchester City from Leipzig for a staggering €90 million, joined by his Croatian compatriot Mateo Kovacic, who moved from Chelsea. Amidst the tides of ambition, the club is also interested in bringing in the likes of Lucas Paqueta for a staggering 85 million euro plus 10m euros in add-ons.

On the grand stage thus set, the haunting question reverberates: who shall emerge as city’s worthy challengers? A chorus of contenders assembles, each vying for the elusive prize. “There are not one or two teams, but a lot of teams will fight for everything,” Guardiola added. “The challenge is massive for us and depends on how badly we want the cup, how is our desire?”

The canvas splashes with fervent hues as Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea each craft their opus of resurgence, shelling big money in the transfer window. Arsenal, daring and unrelenting, pours forth €231 million, while Chelsea’s coffers relinquish €207 million, and Manchester United has spent €191 million. Liverpool spent over €112 million.

The Gunners are investing heavily. £200 million was spent on midfielders Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and defender Jurrien Timber in a bid to strengthen the position where Arsenal lost out towards the end of last season.

Winning the Community Shield, a statement etched in a penalty shootout victory against City, as the shackles of the past fall away. Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal’s goalkeeper, contends that the Community Shield triumph bears weight beyond silverware, vanquishing the specter of doubt. “It stands as our declaration,” Ramsdale adds, “proof that when the stakes are sky-high, we can overcome them.”

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, believes in his troops. “When the echoes of ‘fallen’ or ‘unfulfilled’ whisper, the heart still yearns, you still have the hunger. This will fuel us forward,” Arteta said, after the recent Community Shield triumph.

Manchester United, amidst boardroom shadows, emerges unscathed. The rumours of takeover talks lingers, yet their prowess to achieve transcends. The scope of European talents beckons in the form of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag, United’s coach, appreciates city’s quest. “To win the throne that City commands, one must first scale the citadels of the top four, then two, and perhaps, just perhaps, find footing amongst the greats. But speak not of that accolade, for it’s a dream that echoes in whispers,” Ten Hag muses.

A tale of transition unfolds at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp orchestrates a reshuffle. Some players who won the league in 2020 departed the club, leaving a void to fill.

Liverpool won’t feature in the Champions League for the first time in seven years. Newcastle United, volleyed by support from Saudi, filled its fans with happiness by finishing fourth last season. Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson exits the club, a journey mirrored by Fabinho. In their stead, the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai come in to help Liverpool achieve their ambitions. Argentine Mauricio Pochettino finds himself staring at the desolate blue walls at the Stamford Bridge leading Chelsea, now trying to advance. Chelsea ended up in 12th place in the table last season. Havertz, Mason Mount, Kovacic, and more depart, signaling an active transfer window at the club. Christopher Nkunku, from Leipzig, joins Chelsea’s cause.

Tottenham Hotspur, under manager Ange Postecoglou’s, faces despair with their star striker Harry Kane joining German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, kindled by Saudi wealth, brings in Sandro Tonali and youngster Harvey Barnes. The stage is set, the players beaming, the new saga unfurls. In this theatre of dreams, a season of crescendos and climaxes awaits, as the Premier League reweaves itself with each triumphant roar and somber lament.