Daniel Muñoz scores and Colombia edges Congo 1-0 to reach the knockout stage at the World Cup

Muñoz scored in the 76th minute after the Colombians had been held back by a strong performance from Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who made five difficult saves in the first 20 minutes.

Mpasi had no chance to stop Muñoz's left-footed strike from inside the area after the ball deflected off a defender. It was Muñoz's second goal in the tournament, and the Crystal Palace fullback was named the man of the match.