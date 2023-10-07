CWC: Sri Lanka win toss, decides to field against South Africa

NEW DELHI: Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the fourth ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Both South Africa and Sri Lanka will be looking forward to starting their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with a win.

The Sri Lankan skipper said that he chose to bowl first since there will be dew during the second inning. "Going to bowl first. Later on, there will be dew, that's why wanted to bowl. Very good track, want to restrict as low as we can. Preparation has been good apart from a few injuries. I'm fine. Three fast bowlers and three allrounders in our lineup," Shanaka said after the toss.

The Proteas skipper also expressed that they wanted to bowl first too if they have won the toss.

"Probably would've wanted to bowl first too. The buildup has been good. Couldn't get all of the practice games in, but the games back home have put us in good stead. From a batting point of view is adjusting to the conditions. Same thing with the bowling. Four pace bowlers - Gerald, Marco, KG and Lungi, and one specialist spinner in Keshav," Bavuma said.

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha. The match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will kick off at 2:30 PM IST.