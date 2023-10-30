CWC 2023: Unbeaten Team India arrives in Mumbai ahead of match against Sri Lanka

MUMBAI: Unbeaten in the tournament Team India will look to continue their red-hot form in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 when they face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The two-time winners India on Monday arrived in Mumbai after they registered a dominating 100-run victory against defending champions England.

Men in Blue arrived at the airport on Monday and after boarding the bus, opener Shubman Gill and batter Ishan Kishan were seen having a conversation.

India's 100-run victory over England at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Sunday expanded its winning run to six successive matches, while Sri Lanka currently have two wins from five games at the 50-over tournament and sits in fifth place on the standings with four group matches remaining.

With six convincing wins to start the season, the hosts are in a strong position to clinch a vital top-four finish. Speaking about the match Kuldeep Yadav said that the Indian were able to bring various aspects of their game together.

" I mean, it is good if we get the batting first. But if we got a good score, it would have been more fun. The score was good at 230 and the wicket was difficult. The way Rohit [Sharma] batted and gave a good respectable total of 230. I was hoping that if we get two wickets in powerplay, we will be in the game. The way Shami and Jasprit bowled, the first spell, they got two wickets in powerplay and we were back in the game. My job was simple, to bowl at a good length. It was spinning. I used the crease well. The result was good," said Kuldeep.

The tournament front-runners, headed by captain Rohit and chase maestro Virat Kohli, won all five of their first games batting second. However, they faltered at moments when England requested them to bat first in Lucknow. But India's bowling attack proved its mettle when it mattered most, winning six out of six games.