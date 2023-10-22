CWC 2023: Suryakumar Yadav likely to feature in India's playing XI for clash against New Zealand

DHARAMSHALA: Explosive batter Suryakuamr Yadav is likely to feature in India's playing XI against New Zealand in the ongoing World Cup on Sunday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, according to sources.

On the eve of the clash during the nets session, Suryakumar was hit on his wrist while facing a throwdown specialist during his practice. Surya was in heavy pain and had to leave the session. But he has regained his fitness and is likely to make his World Cup debut for India.

During the pre-match press conference India head coach Rahul Dravid was quizzed about the player who is likely to replace all-rounder Hardik Pandya from the squad to which he replied, "I mean, it is nice to have Ishan. And as you said, rightly, he's been playing well. He's a left-hander. But again, Surya has also come into some great form against Australia, as we saw. Played a couple of fantastic innings. Absolutely fantastic player against spin, as we know. Left arm spin or off-spin, or any kind of spin, for that matter," he added.

This year, Suryakumar has played 14 ODIs, scoring 283 runs in 13 innings at an average of 23.58 with two fifties and best score of 72*. He has scored runs at a strike rate of over 113. Due to his hitting skills and 360-degree shots, he is viewed as an X-Factor for Men in Blue.

With Hardik Pandya out due to an ankle injury, a spot was potentially left open for him to grab as a lower middle-order finisher.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.