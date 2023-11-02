CWC 2023: Shami becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cup

MUMBAI: Mohammed Shami on Thursday became the highest (45) wicket-taker for India in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium.

Shami took his tally of wickets in the ODI World Cup to 45 after taking his fifth wicket, he surpassed Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath's 44 wicket records to become the highest wicket-taker.

He has also now four five-fors in ODIs, the most by an Indian. Three of them have come in the World Cups, the joint-most with Mitchell Starc.

Shami also entered the top 10 of the highest wicket takers in ODI World cup history, which is topped by Glenn McGrath with 71. Among active international cricketers, only Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult are above him in the list with 56 and 49 wickets respectively.

Shami ended his spell with a brilliant figure of 5 for 18 in five overs as India registers its biggest victory in World Cup defeating Sri Lanka by a mammoth 302 runs to seal their berth in the semis.