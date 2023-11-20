CWC 2023: PM Modi comforts Mohammed Shami with a hug, India pacer expresses gratitude to fans for "support"

AHMEDABAD: The tournament's top wicket-taker, Mohammed Shami expressed gratitude towards fans for their support throughout the tournament and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meeting players in the dressing room.

Having an unbeaten run throughout the tournament till the final, India came so close to clinching their third World Cup crown, however, Travis Head stood tall between Men in Blue's victory and starred with the bat, hitting an inspired century to win Australia's men their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup crown.

A billion Indian hearts were broken on Sunday, but none more than the 11 players who gave their all on the field to reach the final after competing fiercely in the tournament for more than a month. Even though India did not win the 2023 World Cup at home, the way they performed throughout the competition was nothing short of an extraordinary dream for the billions of Indian supporters.

Shami took to X and thanked Indian fans for their unwearying support and shared a photo of the PM giving him a hug.

"Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!" Shami wrote on X.

Mohammed Shami, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, was exceptionally impressive considering that he didn't even play for the squad when the season began.

After missing his team's first four games, Shami emerged as a star bowler, claiming 24 wickets at an average of just 5.26 and 10.70.

Only four players in the history of the men's game--Lasith Malinga (56), Mitchell Starc (65), Muttiah Muralitharan (68), and Glenn McGrath (71), have taken more wickets in the Cricket World Cup than Shami (55), with Shami's returns occurring in ten fewer matches than any of the players above him on the list.

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who made his place in the ICC Team of the Tournament thanked the fans for their support and wrote on X, "We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating."