CWC 2023: New Zealand amasses 401 against Pakistan
Records tumbled as New Zealand has secured its highest World Cup score.
CHENNAI: New Zealand posts a massive 401 for the loss of six wickets against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup match on Saturday.
Records tumbled as New Zealand has secured its highest World Cup score. However, it fell short of two runs from making its highest ever ODI score (402 vs Ireland - 2008).
Pakistan requires 402 to keep its slender semifinal hopes alive.
