CWC 2023: Netherlands wins the toss and opts to bat against Bangladesh

CHENNAI: Netherlands has won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Winning the toss, the Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said his team would bat first since the wicket looks good for batting. Shakib quipped that his team will have to do better both in batting and bowling in the powerplay.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

Bangladesh - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Netherlands - Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren