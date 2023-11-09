Begin typing your search...

CWC 2023: Kiwis bundle Sri Lanka for 171

New Zealand requires172 runs from 50 overs to go past Sri Lanka.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Nov 2023 11:57 AM GMT
CWC 2023: Kiwis bundle Sri Lanka for 171
X

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (PTI) 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: New Zealand looks poised to make it to the top-4, thanks to the bowlers, as they restrict Sri Lanka to 171 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Boult scalped three wickets and the trio of Ferguson, Santner and Ravindra shared six wickets between them to unsettle the Lankan batters, who fell like a pack of cards. Barring Kusal Perera's quickfire 51 and Mahesh Theekshana's provided some resistance, though short-lived.

New Zealand requires 172 runs from 50 overs to go past Sri Lanka.

Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X