CWC 2023: Kiwis bundle Sri Lanka for 171

CHENNAI: New Zealand looks poised to make it to the top-4, thanks to the bowlers, as they restrict Sri Lanka to 171 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Boult scalped three wickets and the trio of Ferguson, Santner and Ravindra shared six wickets between them to unsettle the Lankan batters, who fell like a pack of cards. Barring Kusal Perera's quickfire 51 and Mahesh Theekshana's provided some resistance, though short-lived.

New Zealand requires 172 runs from 50 overs to go past Sri Lanka.