CSK's switch from dad's army to Gen Z

CHENNAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was an established India star even before Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma were born.

They were literally in their nappies when the legend of ‘Captain Cool’ was taking shape during those formative years of the Indian Premier League.

But if they put hands on their hearts, neither the 19-year-old keeper-batter Kartik nor the 20-year-old left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Veer would have thought that by Tuesday evening, they would jointly walk into the record books with bank-breaking deals of Rs 14.20 crore from Chennai Super Kings.

















More enticing than that is the opportunity of a lifetime to share the dressing room with none other than Dhoni, already 44 and still going strong.

Whether keeper Kartik will get a look-in when Sanju Samson and Dhoni can don the big gloves or if Veer can be groomed as a long-term replacement of Ravindra Jadeja is a matter of debate. But Chennai Super Kings have displayed a clever switch in philosophy looking at the future when Ruturaj Gaikwad will have more say than MSD.

Spending more than USD 3 million (Rs 28.40 crore) and nearly 60 percent of their purse on players, who can proverbially be termed as wet behind the ears, does display a change in mindset.

The ploy might work or might not but it tells about how CSK is now more invested on building a team for the future. During earlier times, it was only about tried and tested internationals who had Dhoni’s vote but in the era of Gaikwad and analytics, the switch is palpable.

Veer, a left-arm spinner and a handy left-handed batter will take time, but the manner in which Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association in a space of two weeks made him crisscross the country to play SMAT games as well as U-23 age group matches, showed how much he is valued.

At CSK, under the guidance of Dhoni and with a handy competitor like West Windies’ Akeal Hossain, Veer will only improve as a player going forward. “I’m happy to be joining Chennai Super Kings because MS Dhoni is there. The way he bats in the lower order, his mindset, the way he talks, how he controls his body and stays so focused — there is so much to learn from him,” Veer said.

“Batting in the lower order is not easy, but what he has done is special. Even if I can learn four or five percent from him, it will be very useful for me,” he added. As far as Kartik is concerned, his big-hitting prowess is now well documented with a strike-rate of 160 plus. But whether there will be a place for him in the first season remains to be seen, especially with Dhoni and Samson still going strong. But he has already shown that he is a talent for the future. Only time will tell whether Veer and Kartik can justify their billing, but for the time being, they have the right to celebrate. They have earned it.