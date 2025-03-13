CSK’s new book to hit stores on Sunday, first copy to be presented to music director Anirudh

CHENNAI: With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be launching a new book titled Leo: The Untold Story of CSK.

Authored by Senior Advocate and former TNCA Vice-President PS Raman, the book will be available for purchase both online and in stores starting March 16. It will be released in three formats: a hardcopy version with exclusive colour

photographs, a paperback version with black-and-white images, and an online edition. The book will be officially launched at a special event on Sunday, where the first copy will be unveiled by India’s oldest surviving Test cricketer, CD Gopinath. The first copy will then be presented to music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Leo traces in detail the journey of CSK, including the troubled times when the franchise was suspended for two years, shedding light on the resilience and determination that brought them back to the top. It also chronicles the early years of the IPL and includes never-before-seen, exclusive pictures from the CSK archives. The foreword for the book has been written by former Australian batter and IPL Orange Cap winner, Matthew Hayden.