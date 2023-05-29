Begin typing your search...

CSK vs GT: Online digital tickets are not allowed, says IPL

The announcement of the postponement of IPL's finale was made yesterday at 10:55 pm local time.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 May 2023 11:26 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-29 11:53:50.0  )
CSK vs GT: Online digital tickets are not allowed, says IPL
Hardik Pandya; MS Dhoni (Justin George)
CHENNAI: After the postponement of the Season 16 summit clash between defending champion Gujarat Titans and four-time winner Chennai Super Kings, the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday issued guidelines for fans with physical tickets attending the match today and stated that online digital tickets are not accepted.

It further added that a complete ticket intact or a complete ticket with all torn pieces will be allowed for entry and added that tickets with all details mentioned will be allowed. People with part tickets with no/incomplete details and only digital tickets will not be allowed to enter.


The rescheduling of the finale has left many fans disappointed. Many of those who were eager to see the play had to reschedule their plans for the eleventh hour and some were seen sleeping in public places such as railway stations.

The finale was moved from Sunday to today after relentless rains delayed the toss and subsequently did not allow the start of the summit showdown here. The announcement was made at 10:55 pm local time. The heavy spell of rain also forced the ground staff to cover the field again and players off the pitch, who had started warming up.

In case today's match is not able to start by the 12:06 am cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest. There are no such predictions of rain here on Monday, which means that there is a full possibility of a 20-20 overmatch.

(With inputs from PTI)

Online Desk

