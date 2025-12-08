Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Dec 2025 9:17 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-12-08 03:50:17  )
    CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college tournament
    CHENNAI: Thiruvallur DCA will conduct its CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college cricket tournament for the colleges which are located within the boundary limits of Thiruvallur district from the fourth week of January.

    Application forms can be collected from 9.12.2025 Tuesday, 10 am onwards at Thiruvallur District Cricket Association office c/o.

    Sugam Hospitals, No.212, MTH Road, Ambattur, Chennai 600 053 (Near Ambattur OT Bus Terminus). The last date for submission of the filled Applications is on or before December 31. Players participating must be bonafide students of the Educational Institutions. For further details contact: K Sudhakaran: 98404 82220; AV Loganathan: 94443 29232

    DTNEXT Bureau

