CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament: Vishal takes five-wkt haul

CHENNAI: Riding on left-arm spinner S Vishal’s five for nine, Veltech Multitech defeated TJS College of Engg by 10 wickets in CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament here on Wednesday.

After bowling out TJS College for 28, Veltech Multitech reached the target in 3.2 overs.

Brief scores: Group ‘B’: L&N Govt College 114/8 in 20 overs (S Dhinakaran 26, K Prabhakaran 3/17) bt Jaya Engineering 103 in 19.3 overs (S Kalidass 26, M Manoj 3/20)

Group ‘C’: Gojan SBT 57 in 13 overs (J Ganesh Prasath 3/9) lost to SA Engineering 60/3 in 10.5 overs (S Vignesh 25*)

Group ‘E’: Jaya Arts & Science 133/6 in 20 overs (S Judian Benhur 58, BB Muguntha Vathanan 29) bt Sindhi College 101/8 in 20 overs (G Dilip Kumar 3/13)

Group ‘F’: TJS College of Engg 28 in 10.1 overs (N Sachin 3/11, S Vishal 5/9) lost to Veltech Multitech 34 for no loss in 3.2 overs

Group ‘G’: Veltech Ranga 95 in 17.4 overs (M Pradeep 3/11) lost to SA Arts & Science 96/4 in 13 overs