CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament: SRIHER crowned champion

CHENNAI: SRIHER defeated Jaya Arts & Science in Super Over to win the CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament for the third time in a row.

Brief scores: Final: SRIHER 164/7 in 20 overs (B Pranav 97, V Vinothahan 4/38) tied with Jaya Arts & Science 164/5 in 20 overs (Nayef Ahmed 92, S Judian Benhur 32*)

Result: SRIHER won by one over eliminator (Super Over) and emerged as champion for the third consecutive time (hat-trick)

Best Performers of the Tournament:

Nayef Ahmed of Jaya Arts & Science scored 321 runs including one century and two half centuries in four innings and as many matches and G Dilip Kumar of Jaya Arts & Science took 12 wickets including one fifer in overall tournament