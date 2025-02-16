Begin typing your search...

    CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament: SRIHER crowned champion

    Nayef Ahmed of Jaya Arts & Science scored 321 runs including one century and two half centuries in four innings

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Feb 2025 8:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-16 14:31:13  )
    CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament: SRIHER crowned champion
    X

    Winners of CSK- Thiruvallur DCA Inter Collegiate T20 Cricket Tournament 2024-25 (SRIHER) with Chief Guest Shri J Devadas Nayagam, Chairman Magna Arts & Science College 

    CHENNAI: SRIHER defeated Jaya Arts & Science in Super Over to win the CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament for the third time in a row.

    Brief scores: Final: SRIHER 164/7 in 20 overs (B Pranav 97, V Vinothahan 4/38) tied with Jaya Arts & Science 164/5 in 20 overs (Nayef Ahmed 92, S Judian Benhur 32*)

    Result: SRIHER won by one over eliminator (Super Over) and emerged as champion for the third consecutive time (hat-trick)

    Best Performers of the Tournament:

    Nayef Ahmed of Jaya Arts & Science scored 321 runs including one century and two half centuries in four innings and as many matches and G Dilip Kumar of Jaya Arts & Science took 12 wickets including one fifer in overall tournament

    SRIHERJaya Arts & ScienceSuper OverCSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick