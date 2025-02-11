CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 : Pranav helps SRIHER win

CHENNAI: B Pranav’s stupendous knock of 92 (37b, 14x4, 4x6) helped SRIHER beat L&N Govt College by 84 runs in the quarter-finals of CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament.

Set to chase 224, L&N Govt College could only manage 139 for seven with T Kavin taking four for 22.

Brief scores: QF: SRIHER 223/6 in 20 overs (B Pranav 92, Kshitij Deodatta Rajwade 35, A Ranjan 34) bt L&N Govt College 139/7 in 20 overs (S Abimanyu 31, M Manoj 42, T Kavin 4/22); SA Engineering 91 in 19.5 overs (P Yuvaraj 3/7) lost to DRBCCC Hindu College 92/6 in 18.4 overs (J Manoj Kumar 30*); Jaya Arts & Science 133/7 in 20 overs (BB Muguntha Vathanan 44) bt Vel tech Multi-tech 123/7 in 20 overs (S Sathish Kumar 39, G Dilip Kumar 3/20); Mar Gregorios 166/8 in 20 overs (DK Dinesh Karthik 43, K Yokesh 3/28) bt S A College of Arts & Science 93 in 19.5 overs (R Mohammed Rizwan 3/19)