CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 league: Nayef Ahmed hogs limelight

CHENNAI: Medium pacer S Balaji’s fabulous spell of six for 15 went in vain as his team, JHA Agarsen College, lost to Veltech Multi Tech by a wicket in the CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 league cum knockout tournament.

In another match, Nayef Ahmed’s 140 helped Jaya Arts & Science beat Veltech High-tech by 151 runs.

Brief scores: Group ‘B’: Sri Muthukumaran Institute of Technology 77 in 17 overs (E Srinivasan 29, K Prabakaran 3/8, S Kalidass 4/13) lost to Jaya Engineering 80/6 in 14.2 overs

Group ‘C’: Annai Violet College 106/7 in 20 overs (A Srikanth 29, A Vimal Raj 4/12) lost to Gojan SBT 107/6 in 17.1 overs (P Tamilarasan 33*)

Group ‘E’: Jaya Arts & Science 240/4 in 20 overs (Nayef Ahmed 140, S Mohan Raj 33) bt Veltech High-tech 89 in 20 overs (E Mariappan 37, D Easwar 4/14)

Group ‘F’: JHA Agarsen College 122/8 in 20 overs (M Iraichelvan 81*, S Jeeva Nanthan 3/30) lost to Veltech Multi Tech 123/9 in 19.3 overs (J Meshak 44*, S Balaji 6/15)

Group ‘G’: Veltech Ranga Sanku 88/9 in 20 overs lost to Nazareth College of Arts & Science 89/4 in 11.1 overs (J Jai Suriya 39)