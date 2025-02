CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20: Easy win for Veltech High Tech

CHENNAI: Veltech High Tech eased to an eight-wicket win over Sindhi College in the CSK-Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament on Thursday.

Set to chase 122, Veltech High Tech reached there with 26 balls to spare with E Dinesh top-scoring with 47.

Brief scores: Group ‘B’: L&N Govt College 143/6 in 20 overs (S Dhinakaran 59, S Tharun Sarathy 28) bt Sri Muthukumaran Inst of Tech 73 in 15.1 overs (S Dhinakaran 3/12)

Group ‘C’: SA Engineering 168/5 in 20 overs (S Vignesh 75*, P Surendhar 69) bt Annai Violet Arts & Science 116/8 in 20 overs (S Vijayanarayanan 3/17)

Group ‘E’: Sindhi College 121/7 in 20 overs (S Aakash 49, M Jeeva 26) lost to Veltech High Tech 123/2 in 15.4 overs (E Mariappan 43*, E Dinesh 47)

Group ‘F’: TJS College of Engineering 94 in 20 overs (B Roshan 37, C Gideon 3/15) lost to JHA Agarsen 98/4 in 12.3 overs (M Iraichelvan 59*, S Jaya Krishna 3/11)

Group ‘G’: SA College of Arts & Science 129/8 in 20 overs (R Hariharan 25, M Sarathy 25) bt Nazareth College 127/8 in 20 overs (M Kanniyappan 33, C Devendiran 27)