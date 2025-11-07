CSK CEO says Dhoni not retiring yet, but won’t reveal his IPL future

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Thursday provided a major update on talisman MS Dhoni’s future with the five-time IPL champions.

Speaking to his grandson Noah for Provoke Lifestyle magazine, Viswanathan said that Dhoni “is not retiring after this IPL.” When further pressed about the veteran wicketkeeper’s future with the franchise and his retirement plans, Viswanathan replied, “I’ll check with him and let you know.”

After a disappointing season in which CSK finished at the bottom of the points table and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year, there has been widespread speculation about Dhoni’s future in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier this year, at a private event in Chennai, Dhoni declined to provide any concrete update on his retirement plans but confirmed that opener Ruturaj Gaikwad would return as captain for the next IPL season.

Despite the retirement buzz, Dhoni has been seen frequently across Tamil Nadu since the end of the previous season. His brand, 7Padel, inaugurated a new centre in Chennai’s Palavakkam in August, an event attended by Dhoni, Gaikwad and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.