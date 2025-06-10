CSK Captain Ruturaj to join Yorkshire

LEEDS: Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will join Yorkshire for five matches of the County Championship’s Division One as well as the One-Day Cup.

Gaikwad will link up with the Yorkshire squad ahead of its County match against Surrey at Scarborough in July and will remain with the team until the end of the season, the club said on its website.

The 28-year-old is currently a part of the India A squad on the tour of England where they have played two four-day unofficial Tests against England Lions and their last assignment will be an intra-squad four-day match in Beckenham against the senior side from June 13-16.

“Captain of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, the Pune-native is a highly accomplished batter with six international ODI caps alongside his 23 appearances in IT20’s,” Yorkshire said on its website.

“It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire,” Gaikwad stated.