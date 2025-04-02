CSK Academy launches Puducherry, Tenkasi centre

CHENNAI: After celebrating its third anniversary recently, Super Kings Academy announced on Wednesday that it will launch two new centres in Puducherry and Tenkasi starting in April 2025.

"We have already established a strong footprint over the last three years in Tamil Nadu, and these two centres will be a welcome addition to the list," said KS Viswanathan, CSK MD.

The academy in Puducherry will be launched in partnership with Stansford International Hr. Sec. School and will feature four turf wickets, two astro-turf wickets, a ground, and floodlight facilities.

The academy in Tenkasi will also be equipped with turf wickets, indoor wickets, and floodlight facilities. It is located at 3/221-222, Madurai Road, Kanakkapillaivalasai, Tenkasi - 627 803.

For more information on registration for young players, contact 9944206240 for the Puducherry centre and 9840906219 for the Tenkasi centre.