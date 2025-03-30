Crystal Palace and Nottingham advance to FA Cup semis

LONDON: Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest booked places in the semi-final of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze starred for Palace with a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win at Fulham. Goalkeeper Matz Sels was the hero for Nottingham with two saves in a 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Brighton after the game ended 0-0.

Eze's match-winning performance came after he also scored for England in Monday's World Cup qualifying win over Latvia.

“That's what we expect from him, and that's why we love him,” Palace defender Marc Guehi said. “I tell him every day he's one of the best, but it's not about saying it, it's about showing it and he's done it.”

On Sunday, second-division Preston faces Aston Villa and Manchester City travels to Bournemouth.

Palace on winning streak

With victory at Fulham, Palace recorded a club-record sixth away win in row, according to statistician Opta.

“It's this group, the character of this group, the attitude of this group, the work rate of this group and this all gives us a belief that we can win every single game,” Palace manager Oliver Glasner said.

Palace has never won the Cup and its best recent run ended in semi-final defeat to Chelsea in 2022.

The London club has reached the final twice — in 1990 and 2016 — losing on each occasion to Manchester United.

This year could be one of its best chances to lift the trophy with so many of English soccer's leading clubs eliminated.

Eze fired Palace ahead in the 34th minute at Craven Cottage. Cutting in from the left, he curled a low shot from outside the box that went in off the post.

Four minutes later, he crossed for Ismaila Sarr to head in a second for the visitors.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah fired through Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno's legs to seal the win in the 75th.