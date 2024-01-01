Cricketing fraternity extends New Year wishes to all

NEW DELHI: The cricketing fraternity took to social media to extend New Year greetings to fans and the cricketing community.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished the fans a very happy new year, calling it a "great time to script new dreams and commit further to existing ones."

"New Year is a great time to script new dreams and commit further to existing ones. May all our positive thoughts manifest into the goals we desire. Wishing everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year 2024. #HappyNewYear," tweeted Tendulkar.





Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who had a memorable 2023 also extended his New Year wishes to all.

"Happy new year to everyone 2024," tweeted Shami.

Indian middle-order batter KL Rahul took to X (formerly Twitter), and wished everyone a new year filled with "love, positivity and exciting adventures."

"Wishing everyone a year ahead filled with love, positivity and exciting adventures. Happy New Year,' tweeted KL.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, currently recovering from his injuries sustained in a road accident in December 2022, posted a story on Instagram of him attending a festival to celebrate the New Year.









Indian middle-order veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also extended their New Year wishes to all.

"May this new year be filled with hope, happiness, and harmony for you and your loved ones. Happy New Year!," tweeted Pujara.

Rahane also posted a picture of his family, wishing everyone a happy new year.

"From ours to yours, wishing everyone a Happy New Year!," tweeted Rahane.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop tweeted, "Happy New Year to everyone. May your 2024 be filled with lots of love, warmth and kindness, one person at a time."

Australia's star opener Travis Head also shared a video of fireworks in Australia to mark the occasion.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR AUSTRALIA #Welcome2024 #NewYear2024," tweeted Head.

Legendary Pakistan pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis also extended their New Year wishes to the fans.

"Here's hoping for a better year! Wishing you and your families all the love, safety and prosperity for 2024, all the best from my family to yours," tweeted Akram.

"Fly high in 2024 beautiful people #HappyNewYear2024 to all from the Metla family #LotsOfLove @DrFaryalWaqar," tweeted Waqar.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, "May the longtime Sun shine upon you, All love surround you and the pure light within you, Guide your way home. #HappyNewYear."

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana also wished New Year full of "joy, success, and exciting adventures" to all.

"Wishing you joy, success, and exciting adventures in the coming year. Cheers to new beginnings! Happy New year," tweeted Mandhana.