Match schedule announced for Cricket World Cup, India vs Pakistan on Oct 15

MUMBAI: The fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released along with the ten venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year.

The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

Apart from the cracking opening encounter and India’s face-off with 2019 semi-finalists Australia, the tournament is filled with a host of crucial clashes.

Australia take on South Africa on October 13 in Lucknow hoping for a reversal of fortunes as a dramatic meeting in the last edition ended in the Proteas’ favour.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.

Pakistan will face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England clash against South Africa the next day in Mumbai.

India will go up against New Zealand to try and avenge their 2019 semi-final defeat on October 22 at the picturesque Dharamsala venue and Australia face their arch-rivals England on November 4 in Ahmedabad. The defending champions had thrashed the Aussies to storm into the final four years ago.

India will be waiting for England on October 29 in Lucknow, who defeated them in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup just last year.

The final group stage match will be England up against Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12.

The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs, with the matches beginning at 14:00 local time.